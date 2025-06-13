bb.q Chicken is opening on Saturday, June 14, in Shrewsbury, MA, and the team is excited to welcome the community with our promise of “Best of the Best Quality.”

With a carefully curated menu that includes crispy, double-fried chicken, signature sauces, and savory sides, the brand aims to offer something special for everyone – whether you’re new to Korean fried chicken or already a fan.

The store owner shared their enthusiasm ahead of the opening:

“I first discovered bb.q Chicken when I visited one of the other locations – and honestly, it completely changed the way I thought about fried chicken. The flavors, the crispiness, the quality – it was unlike anything I had ever tasted before. It redefined fried chicken for me.”

When asked what makes a strong bb.q Chicken franchisee, the owner emphasized consistency and passion:

“For me, it comes down to never losing your beginner’s mindset – always staying focused on quality, service, and the customer. It’s about constantly studying how to improve and never being satisfied with ‘good enough.’”

From crowd favorites like Golden Original and Honey Garlic to exciting options like Secret Sauce and Rose Ddeok-Bokki, there’s no shortage of flavor to explore. We invite everyone to join us – come be part of the excitement, and get ready to discover just how crave-worthy bb.q Chicken really is.

Location:

[bb.q Chicken Shrewsbury]

288 Boston Tpke, Shrewsbury, MA 01545