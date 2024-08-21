bb.q Chicken, Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken, recently celebrated the grand opening of its new El Cajon location with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The celebration took place last Thursday, Aug. 15 at 6061 El Cajon Blvd., Suite 4 in San Diego, where the new restaurant offers convenient takeout and delivery services with Soju and Beer.

The grand opening featured a special ceremony attended by local heroes, including police officers and firefighters. The event kicked off with a ribbon cutting, followed by a tasting of bb.q Chicken’s signature flavors. Guests savored the Golden Original, celebrated for its crispy outside and juicy inside, as well as the Secret Sauce, which offers a perfect balance of sweet and tangy.

As part of the celebration, the new bb.q Chicken in El Cajon is hosting an exclusive raffle. All visitors are encouraged to participate in the raffle, which runs until Sept. 5th and offers the chance to win special brand merchandise.

bb.q Chicken in El Cajon operates from Monday to Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday to Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

bb.q, pronounced as bee-bee-que, stands for Best of the Best Quality, a principle upheld at every restaurant location across the world. bb.q Chicken shares only the best flavors and uses the best ingredients for its signature item, Korean fried chicken, as well as other K-Food items, such as ddeok bokki and kimchi fried rice.

What sets bb.q apart as a premier Korean fried chicken restaurant is its dedication to quality and consistency. Using a unique frying method at a lower temperature results in a product that is lighter, crispier, and more flavorful than traditional American fried chicken. The special touch comes from each team member individually coating and tossing signature sauces on every piece of chicken, ensuring a perfect amount of crispy texture and bold flavor in each bite.