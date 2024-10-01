bb.q Chicken, Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken, recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Virginia location with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The celebration took place last Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8300 Sudley Road, Space 91, Manassas Mall, Manassas, VA 20109, where the new restaurant offers convenient takeout and delivery services with Soju and Beer.

The grand opening event kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local officials and community members, followed by an array of festivities. Guests enjoyed tasting bb.q Chicken’s signature flavors, including the Golden Original, Secret Sauce, and Honey Garlic Chicken, and participated in raffle events and networking opportunities.

To mark the occasion, bb.q Chicken Manassas Mall is hosting a special raffle for all visitors, with the chance to win exclusive brand merchandise. The raffle runs until Oct, 16th , encouraging the community to join in the celebration.

bb.q Chicken in Manassas Mall operates from Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

bb.q, pronounced as bee-bee-que, stands for Best of the Best Quality, a principle upheld at every restaurant location across the world. bb.q Chicken shares only the best flavors and uses the best ingredients for its signature item, Korean fried chicken, as well as other K-Food items, such as ddeok bokki and kimchi fried rice.

What sets bb.q apart as a premier Korean fried chicken restaurant is its dedication to quality and consistency. Using a unique frying method at a lower temperature results in a product that is lighter, crispier, and more flavorful than traditional American fried chicken. The special touch comes from each team member individually coating and tossing signature sauces on every piece of chicken, ensuring a perfect amount of crispy texture and bold flavor in each bite.