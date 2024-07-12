bb.q Chicken, Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken, announced the opening of its latest store in the Dallas area. The highly anticipated event took place on July 11 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., filled with Korean fried chicken, K-food, fun events, and community engagement.

Located at 1811 Greenville Ave. #145 in the Lower Greenville neighborhood, local influencers and community members were invited to join the grand opening event. The event kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by opportunities for guests to sample various bb.q Chicken flavors, participate in raffle events and engage in community networking. Attendees were treated to some of bb.q Chicken’s signature flavors, including the infamous Golden Original, Secret Sauce and Honey Garlic Chicken.

Franchise owner Danny Doan expressed his excitement about the milestone opening stating, “My journey with bb.q Chicken has been incredible, and opening our fifth store is a major achievement for us.” Danny Doan also has bb.q Chicken restaurants located in Richardson, Fort Worth, South Arlington and Northdale Tampa.

Bb.q (pronounced bee-bee-que) stands for Best of the Best Quality, as each location prepares and shares only the best flavors and uses the best ingredients for its signature item, Korean Fried Chicken, as well as other K-Food items, such as ddeok-bokki. Known for its commitment to quality and consistency, bb.q Chicken boasts lighter, crispier and more flavorful options than traditional American fried chicken, due to its distinct frying method of cooking chicken at a lower temperature. Each team member individually coats and tosses their signature sauces on each piece of chicken, creating the perfect combination of crispy texture and distinctive flavor in every bite.

Bb.q Chicken in Lower Greenville will serve the community from 10:30 a.m. to midnight every day.