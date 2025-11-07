Get ready for a flavor explosion! bb.q Chicken, the leading Korean fried chicken brand, is teaming up with the global food company Samyang Foods to debut Buldak on Cheesling—a U.S. exclusive, limited-time menu item.

Launching on November 10, this collaboration combines bb.q’s signature Cheesling chicken with Samyang’s legendary Buldak sauce, creating a bold, spicy-cheesy fusion that promises to excite the taste buds.

bb.q’s Cheesling chicken is a fan-favorite signature, known for its crispy fried exterior coated in a rich, indulgent layer of cheese. Loved for its satisfying crunch and creamy flavor, Cheesling has long been celebrated for its irresistible crunch and flavor. This new collaboration adds the fiery kick of Samyang’s signature Buldak sauce, delivering a bold twist that elevates the beloved classic to an entirely new level.

This collaboration brings together two of Korea’s most iconic food brands. bb.q Chicken, a leading Korean fried chicken brand with more than 200 locations across the U.S., joins forces with Samyang, the creator of the beloved Buldak ramen and sauce, which has captured the hearts of fans worldwide — especially Gen Alpha. Together, they offer a unique combination of cheese and spice that showcases the global appeal of Korean cuisine.

Buldak on Cheesling will be available nationwide in participating U.S. locations for a limited time from November 10 to December 10, with availability continuing through the end of the December while supplies last. Fans can enjoy the perfect balance of creamy cheese and bold heat in the exclusive menu item.

For more information, visit bbqchicken.com.