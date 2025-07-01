bb.q Chicken, Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken, is shaking up sandwich expectations with its latest launch: the Open Sandwich Club.

Debuting June 30th at participating U.S. locations, the Open Sandwich Club is served as a build your-own platter that invites diners to enjoy their meal their way. Each set includes four crispy boneless chicken pieces, thick-cut Texas toast, a choice of Galbi Mayo or Hot Mayo—two sauces inspired by bold Korean flavors—and one side: fries, fried pickles, or coleslaw.

With prices under $15, the Open Sandwich Club offers flavor and flexibility at a great value, all in one generous plate.

The Open Sandwich Club delivers on what today’s guests crave: bold taste, excellent value, and freedom to create. Unlike traditional sandwiches, this hands-on experience invites customers to dip, stack, or mix as they please—no rules, just good food.

Available at participating bb.q Chicken locations across the U.S. beginning June 30th. Try it once, and you might just start your own sandwich club.