Korean fried chicken brand bb.q Chicken returned to Times Square this week for a large-scale promotional event aimed at expanding the reach of K-Food in the United States. In collaboration with Korean beverage giant Lotte Chilsung, bb.q Chicken hosted the pop-up event “Spicy Meets Smooth: bb.q × Milkis” on July 14, serving more than 5,000 portions of Korean-style fried chicken and giving away 5,000 cans of the fizzy yogurt soda Milkis to New York City pedestrians.

Held in Duffy Square, one of Times Square’s busiest areas, the event drew long lines of attendees even before it officially opened at noon. The brand served two of its most popular menu items — Secret Sauce and Hot Spicy — giving American consumers a chance to experience Korean fried chicken’s signature sweet, spicy, and savory profile firsthand.

Despite being scheduled for five hours, all chicken and beverage samples were distributed within just four hours due to overwhelming demand. Social media buzz and word-of-mouth led to an early crowd of over 100 people waiting before the event began.

“This has way more flavor than the usual hot chicken I get,” said one attendee. Another guest added, “I usually get the Honey Garlic at the 32nd Street location, but this Secret Sauce is incredible. I’ll definitely be coming back.”

As part of the activation, bb.q Chicken also unveiled a special 15-second video ad on the iconic One Times Square digital billboard, featuring animated “Chicken University” researchers preparing the brand’s famous sauced chicken. The ad ran continuously throughout the day, highlighting bb.q Chicken’s 30th anniversary and growing U.S. presence.

Following the successful event, bb.q Chicken and Lotte Chilsung announced plans to expand their partnership in the U.S. Beginning later this month, Milkis will become a permanent beverage offering at all bb.q Chicken stores across the country. To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day on July 29, the brand will launch a limited-time promotion, offering a free can of Milkis with every chicken order at participating locations nationwide.

bb.q Chicken continues to experience rapid growth in the U.S. market. In 2024, the brand generated over $220 million in sales and now operates in more than 30 states.

“Our growth in the U.S. has been tremendous,” said a bb.q Chicken spokesperson. “We’re not only expanding our footprint but also creating meaningful cultural experiences that connect American consumers to the richness of Korean food. We believe bb.q Chicken can become one of the strongest platforms for K-Food in the United States.”

For more information about bb.q Chicken and its upcoming events, visit www.bbqchicken.com.