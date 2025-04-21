bb.q Chicken, the globally popular Korean fried chicken brand, is set to make its highly anticipated debut in Palm Desert on April 22, 2025. Known for its incredibly crispy texture, bold sauces, and diverse menu options, bb.q Chicken invites locals and visitors alike to experience a new level of flavorful fried chicken.

If it’s your first time trying bb.q Chicken, prepared to be hooked. The brand delivers an elevated fried chicken experience that keeps guests coming back for more. What truly sets bb.q Chicken apart is its signature cooking method – each piece is fried at a carefully controlled lower temperature and hand-tossed to order, a technique refined over years of culinary study to ensure the perfect crunch and flavor in every bite.

Since opening its first U.S. location in New York’s Koreatown in 2014, bb.q Chicken has rapidly expanded across the country, with over 200 locations nationwide. In 2025, the brand proudly earned the #7 spot on Yelp’s list of fastest-growing restaurant companies, a reflection of its rising popularity and loyal fanbase.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or trying bb.q Chicken for the first time, you’ll find a warm, welcoming atmosphere and crave-worthy flavors waiting for you. Get ready to dive into the irresistible allure of bb.q Chicken – now in Palm Desert!