bb.q Chicken, Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken, is marking two milestones this September: its 30th anniversary and the birthday of its beloved mascot, ChiBBoQ, on September 9 (“99 Day”). To celebrate, the brand is thanking fans nationwide with limited-time giveaways.

To celebrate this milestone, bb.q Chicken is sharing birthday gifts with everyone:

Free Delivery (Sept. 4-7): Use the code HBDCHIBBOQ at checkout to enjoy free delivery.

Free Ddeok-Bokki (Sept. 8-12): Receive a complimentary order of spicy, savory Ddeok-Bokki with any purchase of $30 or more.

Founded in Korea in 1995 and first introduced to the U.S. in New York City’s K-Town, bb.q Chicken has become one of the leading brands bringing authentic Korean fried chicken to global audiences with more than 200 U.S. locations.

Today, with a growing presence across the United States, the company sees its 30th anniversary as both a reflection on its journey and a way to express gratitude to the fans who have supported its growth.