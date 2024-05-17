As May shines a spotlight on Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage, bb.q Chicken, Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken, is honored to give back and continue the festivities by offering an exciting promotion. From May 15-31, the brand will be offering $5 off any orders $25 or more placed through bbqchicken.com.

“We’re grateful for our customers’ support of our local operators this month, and we wanted to express our appreciation by offering this special deal to our customers across the country,” says Andrew Lee, Senior Manager, Marketing, for bb.q Chicken U.S. “We hope to close out the month as the perfect place to celebrate any graduations, Memorial Day gatherings or special occasions.”

Just in time to express its gratitude for its guests, this promotion will be available on National Customer Appreciation Day, May 17. Bb.q Chicken is honored to support its guests and franchisees with this deal while also highlighting a month full of cultural celebration.

Bb.q (pronounced bee-bee-que) stands for Best of the Best Quality — a promise to only share the best flavors and best ingredients in its K-Food and its signature item, Korean Fried Chicken. Renowned for its commitment to quality and consistency, bb.q Chicken boasts lighter, crispier and more flavorful options than traditional American fried chicken, due to its distinct frying method of cooking chicken low and slow. Each team member coats and tosses the brand’s 14 signature sauces ranging from sweet to spicy on each piece of chicken, creating the perfect combination of crispy texture and distinctive flavor in every bite.