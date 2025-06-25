On June 13, bb.q Chicken’s Englewood location supported the local community by donating a generous spread of Korean fried chicken, K-food dishes, and meal sets to Palisades Park Jr./Sr. High School in celebration of the Hope Club Concert.

This meaningful event, organized and performed by students, showcased a vibrant array of talents – from samulnori (traditional Korean percussion), K-pop dance, instrumental music, to the elegant buchaechum (Korean fan dance). The concert was not only a display of cultural richness, but also a heartfelt opportunity for students to share their gifts and energy with others.

bb.q Chicken was honored to be part of this special moment. Faculty members and students shared that the experience went beyond a performance – it became a touching reminder that even small acts of giving can make a lasting impact. By sharing their time, passion, and talents, the students brought warmth and hope to the entire school community.

At bb.q Chicken, we believe that food brings people together – and we’re proud to stand with the next generation as they lead with compassion, culture, and community spirit. We sincerely hope this small gesture offered encouragement for the students’ bright futures, and we’ll be cheering them on as they grow into the inspiring leaders of tomorrow.