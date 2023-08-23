bb.q Chicken Announces Expansion in Arlington, Virginia

bb.q Chicken, Korea's Finest Fried Chicken, announced its expansion in the Arlington area with the grand opening of its eighth Virginia location on Aug. 17. Located at 3503 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, the restaurant features a Chicken & Beer concept, which includes full service dine-in, fried chicken and K-Food, and a bar, along with takeout and delivery.

Last week, the restaurant celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local community members to officially open the doors of its newest Arlington location. The grand opening also included a chicken sampling, offering patrons a chance to try bb.q's wide array of menu options, and a raffle event, which runs from Aug. 17 to Sept. 6 where ten lucky customers will have the chance to win a bb.q Chicken mystery box of goodies. Winners will be announced in the second week of September. Attendees at the grand opening were also able to take photos with the brand's adorable furry mascot, ChiBBoQ.

“It is with great pleasure that we open the doors of bb.q Chicken Virginia Square and welcome the community members to our restaurant. We are ready to share our authentic Korean flavors by serving the best fried chicken to our customers,” says bb.q Chicken co-franchisees, Lydia, and Harrison Om.

Operation hours for the Virginia Square location are seven days a week from 11:30 am to 11:00 pm on Sundays through Thursdays and until 12:00 am on Fridays and Saturdays.