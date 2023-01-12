bb.q Chicken Awards Free Chicken For a Year to NY Couple

bb.q Chicken, Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken awarded Free Chicken For a Year to the Upstate New York couple that hosted 10 stranded South Korean tourists during the recent blizzard in the Buffalo area. The group was on a tour bus headed to Niagara Falls when the blizzard made roads in Williamsville, N.Y., impassable. Dr. Alexander Campagna and his wife Andrea kindly took in all the tourists along with the driver for an unlikely holiday weekend together. A formal presentation occurred at the bb.q Chicken location in Williamsville, N.Y.

The Campagnas happened to love Korean food and frequently made Korean meals for themselves at home, so they naturally had all the ingredients needed for several traditional Korean dishes. The group spent the weekend getting to know one another, watching football on Christmas Eve, and sharing home-cooked Korean meals prepared by the Campagnas like jeyuk bokkeum, a spicy stir-fried pork dish, and dakdori tang, a chicken stew laced with fiery red pepper.

“We will never forget this holiday experience, enjoying meals together with our new friends from South Korea,” says Dr. Campagna, who believes this was a unique blessing in so many ways. “This unlikely experience has my wife and I looking into making a trip to South Korea to fully enjoy the culture and food of the country.”

“bb.q Chicken believes food is the gateway to culture, and a shared meal is a universal language,” says bb.q Chicken U.S. CEO Joseph Kim. “We’re honored to present the Free Chicken For a Year award to the Campagnas as a thank you for their hospitality toward the Korean tourists during the blizzard over the holidays.”

bb.q Chicken is South Korean-based, but has an increasingly growing number of U.S. locations as Korean food and culture rapidly gains popularity in America, with more than 150 in the U.S today. In New York, bb.q Chicken has 12 restaurant locations including one Buffalo-area location in Williamsville, located at 1424 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville, N.Y.

bb.q (pronounced bee-bee-que) stands for Best of the Best Quality and serves as a promise to always make Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken. bb.q Chicken’s authentic marinades arrive directly from South Korea and transport their customers’ taste buds back to Seoul with every bite. bb.q Chicken serves a wide variety of unique Korean flavors on wings, boneless bites and Korean Style whole chickens. The Korean Fried Chicken restaurant also serves other K-Food items such as tteokbokki and kimchi fried rice.