Chairman Yoon, founder of Genesis BBQ and head of the South Korean delegation to the Beijing Winter Olympics, had promised two Olympic athletes a life-time supply of chicken if they brought back gold medals for the country. Yesterday, he delivered on that promise and held a celebration for Hwang Dae-hoon and Choi Min-jeong, the two speedskaters who achieved that milestone.

Genesis BBQ announced that the athletes will receive $24.30 worth of membership points every week until they turn 60. This amount is not set-in-stone because if the price of chicken goes up due to inflation, the weekly amount will also increase to match that rate of inflation.

This promise was made when Mr. Yoon asked what he could do to encourage the short track team as the head of the athletic delegation. To which Hwang responded by saying that a life-time supply of bb.q chicken would motivate him to earn a gold medal. Choi also wanted to be a part of this promise and Mr. Yoon was in consideration until she brought back a gold medal which solidified his consideration.

When asked why he did this, Chairman Yoon responded by saying “I was prepared to do whatever it takes to lift the spirits of our athletes.”