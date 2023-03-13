bb.q Chicken Celebrates Grand Opening in Fountain Valley, California

bb.q Chicken, Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken, hosted the grand opening celebration for bb.q Chicken Fountain Valley on Friday, March 3rd.

During the grand opening, Fountain valley mayor Kim Constantine and council member Ted Bui and local community members attended and welcomed the beginning of the business with the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

To give back to the local community, bb.q Chicken Fountain Valley donated 10% of the net sales to Fountain Valley high school on that day and donated its fried chickens to the fountain valley fire department and police department. “It was a great honored to show appreciation to the first respondents and the community,” Ellen continued, “By sharing our food with the community, I wish we can build a strong bond with the community.”

“We are beyond excited to bring Korean authentic taste and flavors,” says Ellen, bb.q Chicken, the owner of the fountain valley, “As many locals encourage our business, we will dedicate our customers to serving our unique and unforgettable dining experience.”

bb.q Chicken Fountain Valley is located at 18639 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708, and is open daily 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Customers can experience new menus, Red Chak Chak and Black Pepper, which can only be exclusive in California and Nevada. For more information, visit bbqchicken.com.