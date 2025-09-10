Located just north of the Mystic River, bb.q Chicken made its debut in Malden, Massachusetts on September 2nd, bringing its mouthwatering Korean fried chicken to a vibrant and diverse community. Known for its proximity to world-renowned universities such as Harvard and MIT, this new location offers students, faculty, and local professionals a flavorful and satisfying break from their busy schedules.

Whether you are craving a snack between classes or a hearty meal after work, bb.q Chicken promises to be the go-to destination for anyone seeking bold, authentic flavors. The brand’s signature crispy and juicy chicken is achieved by frying at a lower temperature, creating a lighter, less greasy finish than traditional American-style fried chicken. Each piece is then hand-tossed in carefully crafted sauces, delivering the perfect balance of crunch and flavor – ensuring that once you try it, you’ll be back for more.

With this opening, bb.q Chicken Malden is poised to become a staple for both locals and students alike, offering a culinary experience that celebrates community and exceptional flavor.

Location:

[bb.q Chicken Malden]

8 Pleasant St, Malden, MA 02148