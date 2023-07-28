bb.q Chicken Introduces Fusion Flavor Caribbean Spice

World-renowned Korean fried chicken franchise bb.q Chicken is introducing a brand-new fusion flavor – Caribbean Spice – to its extensive profile of Korean fried chicken offerings on National Wing Day. The new Caribbean Spice flavor features crispy chicken slathered in Caribbean jerk sauce – a tropical fusion of flavor and unbeatable crispiness. Caribbean Spice will be available on wings and boneless chicken at all bb.q Chicken locations across the country starting on National Wing Day (July 29).

To celebrate the new Caribbean product, bb.q Chicken has also launched a national sweepstakes where a lucky bb.q Chicken fan will win a Caribbean cruise trip. To enter the sweepstakes, participants must visit www.bbqchicken.com/caribbeancruise/ to complete a form for a chance to win. The sweepstakes will end on Aug. 31.

The franchise has offered free delivery on DoorDash and UberEats throughout July and will continue this promotion until Aug. 5.

“With National Wing Day coming up on July 29, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to launch our new Caribbean Crunch flavor that we’re confident will be the sauce of the summer,” says bb.q Chicken U.S. CEO Joseph Kim. “We believe that food is the gateway to culture, and the new fusion flavor is the perfect blend that marries both Korean and Caribbean cultures.”

Known for its commitment to quality and consistency, bb.q Chicken boasts lighter, crispier and more flavorful options than the regular American fried chicken, due to its distinct frying method of cooking chicken at a lower temperature. Bb.q Chicken also individually coats and hand brushes its signature sauces on each piece of chicken, creating the perfect combination of crispy texture and distinctive flavor in every bite.

bb.q Chicken’s extensive menu also includes more than 13 different flavor options delivered directly from Seoul, plus other K-food offerings at its restaurants such as Tteokbokki and Kimchi fried rice. Many international food brands have “Americanized” their food selections, but that is not the case for bb.q, which strives to offer an authentic Korean culinary experience at all 160+ U.S. locations.