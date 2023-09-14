bb.q Chicken to Open in Clarksville, Tennessee

bb.q Chicken, Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken, announced the Grand Opening of their newest location in Clarksville, TN on September 27 at 12 p.m.

The new Korean fried chicken restaurant will be located at 1790 Tiny Town Rd A, Clarksville, TN, and will feature a full-service Chicken & Beer concept perfect for lunch, dinner, or happy hour with friends and family.

To celebrate the exciting occasion, esteemed guests and community members are invited to attend the ceremony which will kick off with a ribbon cutting at noon followed by chicken sampling, networking, and raffle. Attendees will be treated to a sampling of bb.q’s signature menu items including their famous Golden Original, Secret Sauce, and Honey Garlic chicken. The raffle entry, which will run from Sept.27 to Oct. 18, will give five lucky customers the chance to win a bb.q Chicken gift box filled with exciting goodies.

“We are incredibly excited to be part of the Clarksville community to share our authentic Korean fried chicken with all the chicken lovers in Tennessee. We are here to provide our customers with the best quality food and exceptional service,” says Shayne Gao, bb.q Chicken Clarksville franchisee.

bb.q Chicken serves not only the finest authentic Korean fried chicken but also K-food such as Kimchi Fried Rice and ddeok bokki. In addition, as a Chicken & Beer location, bb.q Chicken Clarksville, serves a variety of beverages including both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

bb.q Chicken Clarksville operates from Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.