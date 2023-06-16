bb.q Chicken Opens 40th California Location

bb.q Chicken, Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken, announced the expansion of its presence in California with the opening of its 40th location in West Hollywood. To celebrate this, bb.q Chicken 8000 Sunset) held a grand opening ceremony on June 14th.

As with our other locations, bb.q Chicken 8000 Sunset offers a wide selection of over a dozen unique

and authentic Korean flavors, including bb.q’s popular Secret Sauce, a mixture of spicy gochujang (Korean Chili Paste) and tomato paste, traditionally known as yangnyeom chicken.

bb.q Chicken also serves a variety of mouthwatering K-food, such as ddeokbboki and Kimchi fried rice, as well as a range of beverages that harmonize with our dishes perfectly. Customers can enjoy Soju, a Korean-style Vodka, and Beer, experiencing Chimaek, which combines chicken and maekju (beer) in a trendy way.

Additionally, to enhance the grand opening experience, bb.q will launch six signature soju cocktail menus, including the Butterfly Nebula, a mesmerizing drink that changes color. Furthermore, during the grand opening week, bb.q will hold an exclusive raffle event, offering customers a chance to win a special prize.

“We are truly excited to open our store in Los Angeles and ready to welcome chicken lovers to our restaurant. We worked at this same plaza 20 years ago and now get to run a business here, it feels like a dream, truly a dream come true. We get to share and do what we love most and to be able to introduce our Korean roots is an honor. Very excited about this journey! Thank you, West Hollywood, for welcoming us with open arms. Hope we can give back, all chicken lovers welcome!” says Donnie and Carol, the owners of bb.q Chicken West Hollywood, expressing their excitement for the establishment of the new location.

bb.q Chicken West Hollywood (8000 Sunset) is located at 8000 Sunset Blvd A120, Los Angeles, CA 90046. The restaurant operates daily from 11 am to 10 pm (11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays).