bb.q Chicken Opens Costa Rica-Based Store

bb.q Chicken, Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken, is extending its Latin American presence with the grand opening of its first restaurant location in Costa Rica. Following its tremendous success in its recent Panama opening in May, the brand aims to meet the growing demand for Korean fried chicken in Latin America with the new location in Escazu, just outside San José, the capital of Costa Rica. Local dignitaries including the Mayor of Escazu and the Korean Ambassador to Costa Rica were in attendance of the grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 21.

The bb.q Chicken store is located in the Escazu Mall (Multiplaza Escazú), making it conveniently accessible to customers seeking Korean fried chicken. The store features the bb.q chicken Village – a high end concept targeting the international market, providing full-dining services in a 3,800 square ft space with ample seating. The concept allows consumers to experience the full Korean fried chicken experience of enjoying fried chicken and beer at the same time, commonly known as Chimaek in Korean culture.

The Costa Rica opening occurs as the brand continues to grow its footprint in South America, with five additional Costa Rica stores slated to open in 2023, and 20 stores planned to open by the end of next year. The brand has already established itself as a leading name in South Korea, with over 2,000 locations across its home country. Starting with Panama earlier this year and now Costa Rica, bb.q Chicken plans to continue expanding into Latin America to strengthen its position as a global leader in the fried chicken market.

“We are thrilled to open our very first location in Costa Rica. We believe food is the gateway to culture, and we’re confident that the Costa Rican community will love our crispy fried chicken and unique flavor offerings,” says Joseph Kim, CEO of bb.q Chicken USA. “With more Costa Rica openings coming this year and next, we hope to continue our growth further into Latin America as we expand from our successful growth in the United States.”

Bb.q stands for Best of the Best Quality as each location prepares and shares only the best flavors and uses the best ingredients for its signature item, Korean Fried Chicken, as well as other K-Food items, such as ddeok bokki and kimchi fried rice. Known for its commitment to quality and consistency, bb.q Chicken boasts lighter, crispier and more flavorful options than traditional American fried chicken, due to its distinct frying method of cooking chicken at a lower temperature. Each team member individually coats and tosses their signature sauces on each piece of chicken, creating the perfect combination of crispy texture and distinctive flavor in every bite.

bb.q Chicken’s authentic marinades arrive directly from South Korea and transport their customers’ taste buds back to Seoul with every bite. Top fan-favorite flavors across the U.S. include Golden Original, Secret Sauce and Honey Garlic. bb.q Chicken serves a wide variety of unique Korean flavors on wings, boneless bites and Korean Style whole chickens.

bb.q Chicken’s mission is to always provide the most delicious premium chicken in the world, based on the belief that food is the gateway to all culture.