bb.q Chicken Opens in Ellicott City, Maryland

bb.q Chicken held a grand opening ceremony at its new location in Ellicott City, Maryland, at 8801 Baltimore National Pike Suite K on March 23rd, 2023.

Kyu Lee, a member of the Community Outreach Division, and Liz Walsh, a Councilwoman of District 1 in Howard County, celebrated the ribbon-cutting ceremony with the franchisee, Mike Kang.

Amanda Hof, the Executive Director of Visit Howard County, and Michelle Bailey-Hedgepeth, Assistant Chief Administrative Officer of Howard County, also participated in the event. More than 40 members of the community came out to celebrate the grand opening of bb.q Chicken Ellicott City.

“In 2019, we signed a lease to open Maryland's first bb.q Chicken location, but unfortunately, due to Covid and other factors, we had to delay our opening,” says Mike, the franchisee of bb.q Chicken Ellicott City, “Despite the delay, we tried to commit to bringing the authentic Korean flavors of bb.q Chicken to our community as soon as we are able. After that patience, we were finally able to open our location, and we truly appreciate the tremendous support of our customers.”

As part of its grand opening promotions, bb.q Chicken Ellicott City will run a beer promotion from March 23rd to 26th. Customers who purchase any small-size wing or boneless chicken will receive a free 20oz draft beer. Additionally, a buy-one-get-one-free promotion for draft beers (20oz/pitcher) will also be available.

bb.q Chicken Ellicott City is open from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, visit bbqchicken.com.