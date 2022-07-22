bb.q Chicken Opens Store in Lone Tree, Colorado

bb.q Chicken, Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken, announces its latest restaurant opening in Lone Tree, Colorado. This marks the second opening in Colorado with a third location set to open in Denver in late July. The brand-new restaurant, located at 9234 Park Meadows Drive, Suite 100, Lone Tree, CO 80124, will feature bb.q Lager – a Colorado exclusive beer that is 5.1% ABV and 17 IBU while boasting a uniquely Korean flavor profile of jasmine rice, green tea, and subtle notes of jasmine flowers.

“I am so excited to bring bb.q Chicken to Lone Tree. I have been a fan of this brand for a long time and to be a franchisee is an incredible opportunity” says Soowoong Lee, bb.q franchisee. “Korean Fried Chicken has massive potential to grow in the U.S. and Lone Tree is no exception. I am confident that the customers will share the same level of enthusiasm when they take their first bite of chicken here.”

bb.q (pronounced bee-bee-que) stands for Best of the Best Quality and serves as a promise to always make Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken. The Korean Fried Chicken restaurant is widely known for its crunchy outer skin with tender and juicy meat inside. Three longstanding popular flavors include: Golden Original, Secret Sauce, and Honey Garlic. The Golden Original brings the classic sauceless fried chicken taste while the Secret Sauce brings a nice balance of sweet and spicy. The Honey Garlic adds a kicker to the sweet taste of honey with the garlic. The authentic marinades arrive directly from South Korea and transport customers’ taste buds back to Seoul with every bite of Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken.

The newly launched Maple Crunch flavor also continues to become another fan-favorite as the sweetness from the mixture of Maple Syrup and butter caters to the younger population.