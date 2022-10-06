bb.q Chicken Planning Second U.S. Flagship

bb.q Chicken, Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken held the Grand Opening for its second U.S. flagship location at 383 3rd Ave. in Manhattan – a major milestone for the Korean fried chicken restaurant franchise.

Established in 1995 as part of parent company Genesis BBQ, bb.q Chicken’s mission is to always provide the most delicious premium chicken in the world, based on the belief that food is the gateway to all culture. bb.q (pronounced bee-bee-que) stands for Best of the Best Quality and serves as a promise to always make Korea’s Finest Fried Chicken.

The second U.S. flagship location features a bb.q Chicken grab & go concept on the first floor, offering rapid takeout and delivery, plus the dine-in Chicken & Beer concept on the mezzanine level.

Today’s opening occurs as the brand continues to expand its footprint across the U.S. This year, bb.q Chicken is on track to continue to grow into six new states: Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Ohio and Oklahoma. bb.q Chicken currently has 3,500 locations across 57 countries, with plans to expand to 150 U.S. locations by the end of 2022.

Authenticity is at the core of everything bb.q Chicken makes. Each location prepares and shares only the best flavors and uses the best ingredients for its signature item, Korean Fried Chicken, as well as K-Food items, such as tteokbokki and kimchi fried rice.

The method bb.q Chicken uses to fry its chicken makes a difference, too, resulting in a lighter, crispier and less greasy product compared to American-style fried chicken. The finishing touch comes in the form of bb.q Chicken’s unique signature sauces, coated and hand-brushed onto each piece of chicken, creating the perfect combination of crispy texture and distinctive flavor in every bite.

Korean Fried Chicken has gained popularity in America, and while many international food brands try to “Americanize” their food selections when they franchise in the United States, that is not the case for bb.q Chicken. bb.q Chicken’s authentic marinades arrive directly from South Korea and transport their customers’ taste buds back to Seoul with every bite. Top fan-favorite flavors across the U.S. include Golden Original, Secret Sauce and Honey Garlic. bb.q Chicken serves a wide variety of unique Korean flavors on wings, boneless bites and Korean Style whole chickens.

bb.q Chicken’s success stems from thoroughly educating its franchisees to develop consistent dining experiences for customers across all locations. bb.q Chicken thinks of its franchisees as one big family, and therefore commonly references them as a “bb.q family.”

“We value our partnership with the bb.q family, and our top priority is to provide each of them with the education and training needed to thrive as operators of a bb.q Chicken restaurant,” says bb.q Chicken USA CEO Joseph Kim. “The franchisor thrives when the franchisee thrives. That’s a core value for bb.q Chicken.”