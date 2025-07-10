On July 2, bb.q Chicken Beaverton had the honor of donating a warm, hearty lunch to the Beaverton Police Department in Oregon. This gesture was made to recognize and support the department’s continuous efforts in building a safe and caring community.

At bb.q Chicken, we believe that good food brings people together – and we were proud to serve those who dedicate themselves to protecting and serving others every day. We wanted to show our gratitude and encourage them to continue their incredible work.

“The Beaverton Police Department is incredibly grateful to bb.q Chicken Beaverton for treating us to a fantastic lunch! Their support means a lot to our department, and the meal was absolutely delicious – gone within 30 minutes! It’s always encouraging to feel that kind of appreciation from our community,” said Officer Matt Henderson of the Beaverton Police Department.

It was truly an honor to share our food with these local heroes, and we hope it brought a moment of joy to their day. We remain committed to giving back to our community and will continue looking for meaningful ways to support and uplift those who make a difference.

Location:

[bb.q Chicken Beaverton]

4021 SW 117th Ave A, Beaverton, OR 97005