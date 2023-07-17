BD's Mongolian Grill Announces New Seasonal Menu Items

BD’s Mongolian Grill (BD’s), the nation’s leading stir-fry bowl concept, announced today its newest seasonal menu items. Created to meet and exceed the expectations of the brand’s loyal and growing fan base, a fresh collection of chef-driven dishes and drinks will be available beginning mid-July.

Highlighting the limited-time menu offerings, BD’s is giving guests with a culinary escape to the Far East with the Kyoto Steak Bowl. A protein-packed, fresh dish dressed with tasty Japanese teriyaki sauce, the new bowl features premium sirloin steak tips seasoned with BD’s signature spice blend, fresh-cut pineapple, red bell pepper and green onions tossed in a homemade Japanese teriyaki sauce and served on a bed of steamed white rice. This irresistible option provides steak lovers with a nutritious option packed with flavor and chock full of protein. The dish has been wildly successful in limited market-tests and will now expand to all locations.

In addition to the latest bowl, BD’s wants to whet guests’ summer season appetites for refreshing drinks with a $6 Margarita Fest. Offered at a remarkable value price, fans can customize their margaritas with iconic fruit mixes like strawberry and guava to create the perfect summer meal pairing, or make it a little stronger by topping their cocktail off with an extra shot. Guests can finish off their meal and indulge in a sweet treat with the limited time Strawberry Cheesecake, a beloved BD’s dessert that is returning to the menu for the summer, while supplies last!

“Creativity in the kitchen is a tenet of the brand and our culinary team had a field day crafting the dishes and drinks for this season,” says Gregg Majewski, Chief Executive Officer of Craveworthy Brands, the umbrella company that includes BD’s. “Our Kyoto Steak Bowl is the perfect option for guests who are already fans of our Korean Steak and Tokyo Metro Noodles Bowl, or for anyone who is a steak lover and looking to try something new! Our fresh ingredients and high-quality sirloin steak make this dish a hit for our loyal fans and newcomers.”

Guests can order these limited time options from the table, online, or on the app. Fans can also take advantage of the new Takeout Tuesday promotion and receive 20% off all online, app or carryout orders every Tuesday.

BD’s is a casual but elevated Asian-fusion experience honoring its history as a create-your-own concept from 80+ fresh ingredients, but also recently introducing chef-crafted bowls, craft cocktails and delicious starters and desserts. Providing broad appeal and catering to various flavor preferences and lifestyles, BD’s offers keto, gluten-free, low-carb, vegan and vegetarian options.

Opening its first location in 1992, BD’s was a pioneer in the create-your-own bowl space, offering an abundant selection of stir-fry ingredients. In recent years, BD’s has put a focus on brand reimaging, heightened customer service, improved food quality and even more operational excellence as a way to continue to refine the customer experience. Today, the brand has over 25 corporate and franchise locations open across the country, serving 3.2 million customers annually.