BD's Mongolian Grill Introduces New Bowl and Craft Cocktail

BD’s Mongolian Grill, the original create-your-own stir-fry concept, serving up a unique, fun and interactive dining experience has just introduced its new Buddha’s Garden Bowl and Passionfruit Punch Craft Cocktail, for a limited time.

Available March 9 through May 24, BD’s fans and new guests alike are invited to treat their mind, body and tastebuds with the unique chef-curated bowl featuring a choice of chicken or seared tofu with BD’s signature spice blend, carrots, red bell peppers, shaved brussels sprouts, green beans, mint and garlic tossed in the brands house-made coconut sweet chili sauce, served on a bed of cauliflower rice. Guests can also pair this delicious bowl with the brand’s Passionfruit Punch cocktail, Appleton Estate™ Signature Rum, REAL™ Passionfruit Syrup, Orange Juice, Fresh Lime Sour, available for just $5, now through May 24.

This chef-crafted bowl is a new addition to the traditional BD’s format, where guests can now order easily from the table or online with one touch. BD’s plans to launch more of these types of made-to-order bowls as both promotions and permanent menu fixtures this year, to appeal to the new and existing guest that prefers their chefs make all the decisions.

“The Buddha’s Garden Bowl is a perfect bowl for Spring, and features really elevated, quality ingredients and a scratch-made sauce that our guests will be surprised by,” said Gregg Majewski, Chief Executive Officer of BD’s Mongolian Grill. “Our goal is to make every guest experience the best and we plan to do that by testing new flavor profiles and crafting curated bowls with fresh and flavorful ingredients to keep guests coming back for more, throughout this year and beyond.”

BD’s is a casual but elevated Asian-fusion experience, honoring its history as a create-your-own concept from 80+ fresh ingredients, but also recently introducing Chef-crafted bowls, craft cocktails and delicious starters and desserts. The brand offers fans broad appeal and caters to various flavor preferences and lifestyles by offering keto, gluten-free, low-carb, vegan and vegetarian options.

Opening its first location in 1992, BD’s was a pioneer in the create-your-own bowl space, offering an abundant selection of stir fry ingredients. In recent years, BD’s has put a focus on brand reimaging, heightened customer service, improved food quality and even more operational excellence as a way to continue to refine the customer experience. Today, the brand has over 25 corporate and franchise locations open across the country, serving 3.2 million customers annually.