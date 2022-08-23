BD's Mongolian Grill Launches Bangkok Chicken Bowl

Iconic stir fry concept, BD’s Mongolian Grill (BD’s), recently announced the launch of its new Bangkok Chicken Bowl.

Starting on July 25 through October 25, guests can come into BD’s to try the brand’s new, chef-crafted Bangkok Chicken Bowl. This savory limited-time offering is $14.99 and comes with BD’s signature spice blend, Fresno peppers, baby spinach, green onions, and fresh-cut pineapple, tossed with rice noodles and a scratch-made spicy sweet & sour sauce. The bowl is topped with a sunny-side up egg and garnished with toasted sesame seeds and green onion.

For guests looking to quench their thirst and help with the heat of the stir-fry, BD’s is also serving a limited-time Dragon Fruit Paloma cocktail for only $6. An Asian-spin on a south-of-the-border favorite, it’s made with Sauza Silver tequila, Monin dragon fruit syrup, fresh lime sour, grapefruit juice and seltzer, finished with a rim of Hawaiian black salt, this drink pairs perfectly with the new Bangkok Chicken Bowl.

“At BD’s, we’re always trying to expand the options that we provide our guests, whether through our fresh ingredients, high quality proteins or even our chef-curated bowl options,” says Gregg Majewski, Chief Executive Officer at Mongolian Concepts. “The Bangkok Chicken bowl is a great addition to our menu, offering guests a different flavor-profile to broaden our appeal to new guests, and give lifelong fans something new to try. We continue to push the culinary envelope with each new bowl we roll out, and this bowl is the most exciting one we’ve introduced yet.”

BD’s is a casual but elevated Asian-fusion experience, honoring its history as a create-your-own concept from 80+ fresh ingredients, but also recently introducing Chef-crafted bowls, craft cocktails and delicious starters and desserts. The brand offers fans broad appeal and caters to various flavor preferences and lifestyles by offering keto, gluten-free, low-carb, vegan and vegetarian options.

Opening its first location in 1992, BD’s was a pioneer in the create-your-own bowl space, offering an abundant selection of stir fry ingredients. In recent years, BD’s has put a focus on brand reimaging, heightened customer service, improved food quality and even more operational excellence as a way to continue to refine the customer experience. Today, the brand has over 25 corporate and franchise locations open across the country, serving 3.2 million customers annually.