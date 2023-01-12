BD's Mongolian Grill Opens 2023 with New Menu Items

BD’s Mongolian Grill (BD’s), the nation’s leading stir-fry bowl concept, is offering new menu items that will help guests stay on-track with their new year resolutions, without sacrificing flavor.

Guests can now savor the Thai Basil Chicken Bowl, a colorful new dish made with a sweet & herbaceous sauce. The new bowl features chicken, green onions, sugar-snap peas, black pepper and a scratch-made Thai Basil Lime sauce, all served over low-carb cauliflower rice, and topped with cilantro and crispy fried garlic. This delicious and nutritious option provides a healthy alternative that fits any health resolution. Pair it with a Guava Hand-Shaken Daiquiri that transports guests to summer vibes regardless of the winter weather.

“No matter the season, BD’s always strives to bring innovative and timely menu items for our guests,” says Gregg Majewski, Chief Executive Officer. “The Thai Basil Bowl is a great option for those looking for healthy dishes at the start of the year. The fresh ingredients and highest-quality protein are sure to make this dish a customer favorite.”

In addition to the new bowl, guests can take advantage of BD’s bar offerings, featuring the Guava Hand-Shaken Daiquiri. Made with Bacardi Rum, REAL Guava syrup and homemade lime sour, this $6 drink is perfect for keeping guests toasty this new year. The perfect dish to round out these limited time options is the new Cauliflower Fried Rice Starter. Guests can add Chicken, Shrimp or both to maximize protein intake. For just $6.99, this healthier version of BD’s Famous Fried Rice appetizer is the perfect staple appetizer to keep guests on track with their health-related goals in the new year.

Guests can order these limited time options from the table, online, or on the app.

BD’s is a casual but elevated Asian-fusion experience, honoring its history as a create-your-own concept from 80+ fresh ingredients, but also recently introducing chef-crafted bowls, craft cocktails and delicious starters and desserts. The brand offers fans broad appeal and caters to various flavor preferences and lifestyles by offering keto, gluten-free, low-carb, vegan and vegetarian options.

Opening its first location in 1992, BD’s was a pioneer in the create-your-own bowl space, offering an abundant selection of stir fry ingredients. In recent years, BD’s has put a focus on brand reimaging, heightened customer service, improved food quality and even more operational excellence as a way to continue to refine the customer experience. Today, the brand has over 25 corporate and franchise locations open across the country, serving 3.2 million customers annually.