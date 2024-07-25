Beans & Brews Coffeehouse announced three innovative additions designed to elevate the customer experience and empower franchisees. These new offerings – an updated loyalty app, the introduction of Popping Pearls, and the addition of donut holes on the menu– are set to entice guests while helping franchise owners boost their sales.

Beans & Brews App Update

Beans & Brews has unveiled a major update to its app, now integrated with the leading SMS platform, Attentive. This update allows loyalty guests to opt-in for text message communications directly through the app, while non-loyalty guests can receive text alerts without downloading the app. This integration offers deeper insights into guest preferences and enables more personalized experiences.

“With the new app update, we can better understand our guests through promotional segmentation and custom journeys,” said Sarah Anderson Vice President of Operations for Beans and Brews. “Whether it’s engaging with new customers in a new market or reconnecting with guests who visit less frequently, our app helps us personalize their experience while keeping them informed and engaged through SMS messaging.”

The updated app links mobile pay with loyalty features, streamlines purchases through online ordering for pickup, delivery, and in-store purchases. Customers can earn rewards points seamlessly. The app also offers bonuses like a free small drink upon download, bonus signup points, free birthday drinks, and special offers sent directly to customers’ phones. With this technology, customers typically spend 8%-18% more and that drives improved sales for franchise owners.

Popping Pearls – Strawberry Flavored Jellies

As more and more customers explore diverse beverage options, Beans & Brews has introduced Popping Pearls, a strawberry-flavored addition to their popular B&B Energy Drinks. This innovation caters to a broader audience seeking refreshing beverages beyond coffee.

“Popping Pearls is a fast-growing flavor addition that helps us deliver on the broader demand for beverages outside of coffee,” Anderson said. “The beverage occasion has grown way beyond just a cup of coffee on the way to the office. By adding Popping Pearls, we attract new and non-coffee drinking guests at all times of the day, offering a tasty way to enhance any drink.”

Donut Holes – An Affordable Treat

Beans & Brews is launching seasonal flavors of donut holes, an affordable treat priced at 3 for $1. Their latest flavor, White Chocolate Raspberry is the perfect summer pairing with an iced coffee.

“Donut holes were brought in as an affordable treat to complement a guest’s order,” added Anderson. “In the current economic climate, we’re seeing guests reducing their frequency of more premium add-ons. Offering a lower price point item like donut holes gives guests an affordable option where they might have otherwise opted out of a treat. Our franchisees appreciate having these types of options as they are easy for cashiers to suggest and have a high attachment rate.”

These value-oriented add-ons have quickly boosted incremental sales, and Beans & Brews will continue to refresh them with different limited-time-only flavors throughout the year, ensuring continued excitement among guests.