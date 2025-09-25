Beans & Brews Coffeehouse, the growing coffee franchise known for its High-Altitude Roasting and welcoming mountain vibe, introduced the Dubai Chocolate Frappe – an innovative beverage inspired by recent social media trends.

The Dubai Chocolate Frappe, launching exclusively in Utah locations on September 25, brings the viral “Dubai Chocolate” sensation to the coffee category for the first time in a Frappe. Developed by Beans & Brews’ Chef Becca McIntyre, using a Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Frappe Mix, this indulgent frozen treat captures the rich, layered flavors that have made the Dubai Chocolate trend a social media phenomenon. This beverage is available for a limited time only while supplies last.

“This new drink reflects what Beans & Brews does best by merging creativity, superior quality, and emerging popular flavors,” said Becca McIntyre, Beans & Brews chef and beverage innovator. “Bringing a viral trend like Dubai Chocolate to life for our guests shows that we’re always listening to our customers. They want bold, innovative beverages and we’re delivering!” In food and beverage circles, Dubai Chocolate continues to rise in popularity. Its signature fusion of chocolate, pistachio, and rich cream has created strong