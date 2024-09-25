Beans & Brews Coffeehouse, the rapidly growing drive-thru coffee franchise known for its High-Altitude Roasting and welcoming vibe, is celebrating National Coffee Day on September 29 by offering $2 off any drink when customers scan their Beans and Brews app.

Based on a report from the National Coffee Association of the USA, more Americans drink coffee daily than any other beverage. That coupled with new research from the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, which indicates that people who have one to three cups of coffee a day can reduce the risk of developing diabetes, heart disease and other cardiometabolic conditions—gives coffee lovers even more reason to enjoy the Beans and Brews incentive on National Coffee Day.

“With nearly 65 percent of Americans drinking coffee every day, the profit potential in this sector is quite lucrative,” said Sarah Anderson, Vice President of Operations for Beans and Brews. “As the popularity of coffee continues to rise, more entrepreneurs are recognizing the opportunity, which is fueling the expansion of the Beans & Brews brand.”

Beans & Brews stands out for their great coffee, teas, and energy drinks, plus their scratch-made food menu with offerings like avocado toast, paninis, and locally crafted pastries. Their signature high altitude roasting method, perfected in the mountains of Salt Lake City creates a smoother, more intense coffee flavor profile.

Right now, fans of fall flavors can indulge in Beans and Brews limited-time Pumpkin Pie Fritalia, served hot, iced, blended, or as a frappe, along with oven-warmed, pumpkin spice donut holes, at all locations through the end of the year.

A staple in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, and now Texas, Beans & Brews has franchise territories available across the country for qualified investors