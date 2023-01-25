Beans & Brews Coffeehouse Inks New Growth Deals in Texas

Beans & Brews Coffeehouse announced new development deals unveiling its growth in two markets: San Antonio and Austin, Texas. Beans & Brews Coffeehouse will open a total of 40 new stores with within these two new regions.

The 40 new location agreement has been executed by Brame Holdings, LLC. The group already boasts successful Multi-Branded Franchise Owners, and is currently working to develop real estate properties to bring to Beans and Brews Coffeehouse to communities throughout Texas. LLC Holder, Jean Michael Bravo-Mejia is an experienced entrepreneur with over 18 years of experience in the telecommunication industry, real estate development, automotive repair, auto dealership, and the restaurant business. He is a successful international multi-business owner, owning businesses in Mexico and the United States, and specifically businesses in the great state of Texas.

“Brame Holdings, LLC. is eager to get the ball rolling on the new Beans and Brews Coffeehouse locations in San Antonio and Austin,” says Jean Michael Bravo-Mejia. “The entire team cannot wait to break into the new markets. We are confident that Beans and Brews Coffeehouse will thrive here, and we are excited to open locations.”

In addition to this multi-unit Texas agreement, Beans and Brews Coffeehouse has awarded 29 other franchise agreements in Cypress, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, and Utah, with additional agreements in the works in Colorado, Idaho, and Wyoming.

“We could not be more excited about adding these new locations to the Beans and Brews family,” adds Kim Falk, Vice President of Franchise Development. “The Brame Holdings impressive business knowledge and expertise will help Beans and Brews Coffeehouse continue to provide communities with an outstanding cup of coffee paired with exceptional service. Expanding into these new markets is an exciting next step for our brand.”

Franchising since 2004, Beans & Brews Coffeehouse has 68 locations open across 4 states and has over 50 locations in development. The brand is looking for franchise partners across the U.S. with a goal of awarding 30 licenses in 2023.

Beans & Brews Coffeehouse is actively seeking single and multi-unit franchise partners who have a passion for a quality cup of coffee, guest satisfaction and engagement with their community. Franchise partners must have a positive, upbeat attitude and a strong ability to create a team-focused atmosphere. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Beans & Brews Coffeehouse location ranges from $400,000 to $650,000.