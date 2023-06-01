Beans & Brews Coffeehouse Introduces New Line of Energy Drinks

Beans & Brews Coffeehouse, the rapidly growing drive-thru coffee franchise known for its High-Altitude Roasting and welcoming vibe, introduced a new line of made-to-order energy drinks called B&B Energy. Launched April 10, the zippy new beverages are already pepping up Beans & Brews customers in stores.

The energy drink beverage category is growing exponentially and is projected to reach $108.4 billion in market value by 2031 , according to Allied Market Research. Teens and young adults are leading the charge in energy drink consumption and demand, with the National Institutes of Health reporting that nearly one-third of teens are already drinking energy drinks regularly.

“Beans & Brews has had a few signature energy drinks on the menu for some time, but we wanted to level up and refresh our energy drink line,” says Jeff Laramie, CEO of Beans & Brews. “We’ve partnered with Lotus Energy® to create a fresh and fun new line of energy drinks in an array of bright, bold colors that will appeal to this younger guest base and our existing loyal B&B fans.”

Using a blend of the Earth’s most powerful plants specifically formulated to provide balanced energy and an array of health benefits, B&B Energy Drinks can be served sparkling, blended, or whipped. For those interested in all the flavor and fun without the caffeine, the new energy drinks can easily be made with or without energy. The line includes seven delicious flavors: Cougar’s Blood, Hoodoo, Gold Rush, Rad Apple, Blue Bird, Desert Twilight, and Pinky Swear.

“Looking forward, we’ll offer fun new limited-time offer energy drinks to compliment the original seven flavors, generating excitement throughout each season,” Laramie says. “Overall, we’re pretty fired up about this new line, and we think customers will be too.”

A staple in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada, Beans & Brews has available franchise territories across the country for qualified investors. With a focus on delivering quality service and products, coffee is just part of what makes Beans & Brews stand out.