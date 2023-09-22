Beans & Brews Coffeehouse Kicks Off Annual Brew Good Campaign

Beans & Brews Coffeehouse, the rapidly growing drive-thru coffee franchise known for its High-Altitude Roasting and welcoming vibe, announced the kickoff of its annual Brew Good campaign. This year, the campaign is laser-focused on charities that champion animal welfare, reinforcing the brand's dedication to positive community impact.

To amplify its community outreach, Beans & Brews Coffeehouse is collaborating with four local animal welfare organizations: the Humane Society of Utah, Community Animal Welfare Society (CAWS), Nuzzles & Co., and Best Friends Animal Society. The partnerships aim to elevate awareness and drum up support for these commendable organizations committed to animal well-being.

“We’re dedicated to giving back to the community that has supported us for 30 years. We launched Brew Good, our non-profit giving program, in 2022 to help us brew good in the world,” says Jeff Laramie, CEO of Beans & Brews Coffeehouse. “We’re excited to highlight these animal welfare organizations and how they support our beloved furry friends.”

Beans & Brews Coffeehouse has transitioned the Brew Good campaign voting to social media platforms to broaden its reach and engage a more diverse audience. The campaign kicked off the week of September 18, with a unique initiative that hands over the mic to a volunteer or representative from Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025. The volunteer took over an Instagram story and/or Facebook page to share their story, offering the community an intimate look at the importance of these types of organizations.

“Taking our Brew Good program to social media will help us engage with our community online and allow the charities we’re supporting to take center stage and share their important work with our followers,” Laramie says.

Mark your calendars for September 25, when voting starts! Beans & Brews Coffeehouse will spotlight each participating organization across all its social media channels to help participants cast their ballots. Each like, comment, and share will equal one vote. The voting window closes on September 29, when Beans & Brews will aggregate the engagement metrics from all platforms.

The charity amassing the highest engagement will receive a generous $5,000 donation from Beans & Brews Coffeehouse. To distribute the Brew Good love equitably among all participating charities, the second, third, and fourth highest engagement scores will receive donations of $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000, respectively.

The Brew Good campaign is emblematic of the brand’s unwavering commitment to community enrichment. The coffeehouse chain places focus not just on serving top-notch coffee but also on initiating meaningful community programs that promote positive change.