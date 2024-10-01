Beans & Brews Coffeehouse, the rapidly growing coffee franchise known for its High-Altitude Roasting, and welcoming atmosphere, is excited to announce Doug Willmarth as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Willmarth, a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in driving growth and building successful brands, will take over leadership as of October 1, 2024. His appointment marks a new phase in Beans & Brews’ journey, as the brand continues its expansion and solidifies its place in the coffee franchise space.

Willmarth brings extensive leadership experience, with his most recent position as President of MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. Prior to MOOYAH, Willmarth held leadership roles at major restaurant brands such as Wingstop, Pizza Hut, Chili’s, as well as marketing and growth roles at packaged goods companies Pepsico and Kraft Foods. He credits his collaborative leadership philosophy to his nine years of service as a Naval Officer and Aviator.

“I am truly excited to join a company with such a strong legacy, distinctive product offering and loyal following,” said Willmarth. “Beans & Brews has an incredible 30-year history of delivering exceptional coffee and customer experiences. I’m thrilled to be part of the next phase of its growth journey. My goal is to build the brand and bring the elevated product and connection of Beans & Brews to more communities across the country.”

“I believe in building a brand that appeals to consumers and is a compelling business opportunity for franchisees,” added Willmarth. “Our key to long-term success is giving franchise owners the tools and support they need to succeed while continuing to grow a brand that customers genuinely love.”

Established in 1993 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Beans & Brews quickly grew into a prominent regional brand. Through a combination of franchise and company-owned locations, Beans & Brews has expanded to over 80 locations across four states, with more than 110 additional stores in development. Under Willmarth’s leadership, Beans & Brews plans to further expand its presence across the U.S. and continue its growth trajectory.