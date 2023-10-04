Beans & Brews Coffeehouse Taps Chad Gretzema as CEO

As part of its strategy for nationwide expansion, Beans & Brews Coffeehouse is fortifying its executive team to enhance growth and franchise support with the appointment of Chad Gretzema as its Chief Executive Officer.

With nearly three decades of multi-unit food and beverage leadership experience, Gretzema brings a wealth of industry knowledge to the Beans & Brews team. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Brand President of Del Taco, where he led 600 franchise and company restaurants. During his tenure with Del Taco, he served in various leadership roles including SVP of Strategic Planning and Chief Operating Officer as the brand logged 32 consecutive quarters of franchise same-store sales growth. He brings extensive experience in the coffee and breakfast category having served in multiple marketing and operations roles at Einstein Noah Restaurant Group where he played a pivotal role in scaling the Einstein Bros., Noah's NY Bagels, and Manhattan Bagel brands.

Jeff and Kevin Laramie, co-founders of Beans & Brews Coffeehouse, expressed their enthusiasm about Gretzema’s ability to lead the company in this next chapter of growth. The pair will continue to serve on the company’s board of directors and will remain significant shareholders.

"The journey with Beans & Brews has been the greatest of our lives. Over the years, we have seen our company evolve, innovate, and grow — achieving milestones that we could have only dreamed of when we first embarked on this adventure," says Jeff Laramie, former CEO. "We believe that with Chad at the helm, the company is poised to achieve even greater heights. His passion for building brands and supporting franchisees along with his proven track record of success make him the perfect fit for our brand."

"I couldn’t be more excited to join Beans & Brews Coffeehouse as we accelerate growth," Gretzema adds. "Jeff and Kevin Laramie have built a special brand that resonates deeply with its communities and amazing teams in the restaurants. The brand has not only built a devoted following in its existing footprint but is also witnessing strong success as it expands to new states. With our proprietary high-altitude roasted coffee beverages, signature energy drinks and really attractive unit level economics it is not surprising that the franchisee development demand is at an all-time high."

Beans & Brews has recently signed new development deals in San Antonio and Austin with commitments to open 40 new stores in these regions. The coffee franchise also awarded 29 other franchise agreements in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah, with additional agreements in the works for Colorado, Idaho, and Wyoming.

Beans & Brews Coffeehouse offers an incredible franchise opportunity, with its unique blend of signature and differentiated beverages, a highly attractive business model and rewarding opportunity for business owners to contribute to their communities.