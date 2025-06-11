Beans & Brews Coffeehouse, the growing coffee franchise known for its High-Altitude Roasting and welcoming mountain vibe, is growing its presence in Central Idaho. The plan is to open three new locations beginning in the Sun Valley corridor city of Bellevue later this year, followed by Twin Falls and Jerome in the coming years.

Rhy Lund, a Utah resident and developer with strong ties to the Central Idaho region is leading the expansion. He’s developing the locations alongside his father and uncle as part of a family-run franchise group with a shared vision of creating community.

“We’ve always loved the Beans & Brews brand—from the coffee to the culture—and we’re excited to bring that experience to Central Idaho,” said Lund. “This region sees a mix of locals and heavy tourist traffic, and we think it’s the perfect fit for the warm, community vibe Beans & Brews is known for.”

These new stores mark continued growth for Beans & Brews in the Gem State, building on existing locations inside Ridley’s Markets in Star and Kuna, Idaho. The Bellevue store, located at 749 North Main Street, will feature the brand’s traditional coffeehouse design with cozy indoor seating and a convenient drive-thru, serving the brand’s premium coffee, new cold brew line-up and the delicious breakfast and lunch menu that Beans & Brews fans love.

“Our fans have been asking us to expand into Idaho and other mountain states,” said Doug Willmarth, CEO of Beans & Brews Coffee House. “Local franchise partners like the Lund family are a big part of why our brand continues to thrive, and we’re looking forward to strengthening our presence in the Idaho with them.”