Beans & Brews Coffeehouse, a rapidly growing drive-thru coffee franchise known for its High-Altitude Roasting and welcoming vibe, announced its first location in Spring, Texas, a suburb of Houston, marking the booming growth of the franchise in the Texas market. The new location, in the Rhodes shopping center, at 5200 FM 2920, Suite 100, in Spring, is now open.

Utah natives Kim and Walter Sims own the new location. They both grew up enjoying the brand’s high-altitude roasted coffee, and Kim fondly recalls doing her homework at her local Beans & Brews in the Salt Lake Valley. After moving to Texas in 2018, the couple searched for a coffee shop with the same quality and flavors. When they learned Beans & Brews was expanding to the Lone Star State, they signed a multi-unit development deal to add two locations in the Spring area.

“Opening a Beans & Brews in Texas has always been our dream. The flavors of Beans & Brews are unmatched, and I’m thrilled to introduce people to the brand in our town,” said Kim. “There is strong demand in our area for a place people can meet to do business, enjoy an event, or simply spend time with friends.”

The new coffeehouse offers a full range of high-quality coffee beverages, teas, energy drinks, and snacks and is a welcoming space for customers to enjoy. It has comfortable seating for 30 guests and a private conference room for meetings and events. The 12-seat conference room can be reserved for a small fee.

“This new store represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing exceptional coffee experiences in the vibrant Houston area,” said Chad Gretzema, CEO of Beans & Brews. “Under the leadership of Kim and Walter, we’re excited to become a part of the local community, offering our unique high-altitude roasted blends and a welcoming atmosphere to coffee lovers in Spring.”

Kim runs a cottage bakery, focusing on creating decorated cookies and cakes for parties and corporate events. Her bakery is distinguished by its selection of allergy-friendly treats. She intends to offer cooking classes in the conference room space available at her location. Walter, with over seven years of experience as an arborist, will take on the role of general manager at the venue. They are looking to expand their team by hiring 15 new employees to help run the coffeehouse.

A staple in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and now Texas, Beans & Brews has franchise territories available across the country for qualified investors. With a focus on delivering quality service and products, coffee is just part of what makes Beans & Brews stand out. Learn more about franchise opportunities with Beans & Brews Coffeehouse.