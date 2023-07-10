Beans & Brews Coffehouse Celebrates 30th Anniversary with First Franchisee Conference

Beans & Brews Coffeehouse, the beloved Utah, Idaho, and Nevada community staple, recently reached a major milestone. The rapidly expanding coffee franchise celebrated its 30th birthday with its first ever franchisee conference held on April 13th, where, as fate would have it, there were thirty franchisees in attendance.

Beans was born in Utah in 1993, in a less sophisticated coffee landscape than exists today, when all that mattered was a great cup of brewed coffee and high-quality bagged coffee beans. When Kevin and Jeff Laramie, along with their parents, started the business, they wanted to offer a place for customers to come get their “beans and brews.” Creating a community hub where people could grab a cup of coffee, a muffin, and a little conversation. A place where it was a priority to know customers’ names and orders. Customer service, community mindedness, a health-conscious menu, and ever-expanding coffee and beverage options, including their new line of energy drinks, are still at the foundation of makes Beans so well-loved.

Beans & Brews seminal franchise conference included a celebration of all things Beans. The agenda included break out rooms and guest speaker, Sean Falk, President and COO of Careertopia Franchise Executive Search. Mr. Falk, an experienced franchisor and franchise owner, and member of the International Franchise Association (IFA), spoke about planning, incrementalism, and execution, as well as the legislative issues facing franchising and the potential impact on Beans franchisees. The four breakout sessions covered topics such as franchise owner support, operations, brand management, and business challenges – all of which were led by Beans team leaders Toni Fries-Allen, Director of Franchise Operations, and Sarah Anderson, VP of Operations.

Beans & Brews is proud to celebrate the last thirty years and all the franchise owners and people who have made the brand what it is today. Franchise territories are available across the country for qualified investors to help grow the brand for years to come. Focused on delivering quality service and products, coffee is just part of what makes Beans & Brews stand out. With flexible buildouts to suit neighborhood needs, Beans is the perfect coffee franchise, delivering a simple mountain lifestyle, a welcoming atmosphere, and a business model perfected over three decades. Learn more about franchise opportunities with Beans & Brews Coffeehouse.