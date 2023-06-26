Beans & Brews Coffehouse Comes to Las Vegas

Beans & Brews Coffeehouse, the rapidly growing drive-thru coffee franchise known for its High-Altitude Roasting and welcoming vibe, is excited to announce its new location in Las Vegas.

Franchise owner Tony Williams is thrilled to introduce this Rocky Mountain coffee staple to a dynamic new market. “I believe Las Vegas is a great place for Beans & Brews to open because it's a city that never sleeps, and its locals simply deserve a good cup of coffee served by people that really care about the coffee they're serving. Not to mention, it's a growing market that obviously gets tons of tourism. A great deal of people from all over the country have the chance to try our coffee and get to know our name. That's incredible to me.” Located at 4438 North Rancho Drive, the new store opens Today! Monday, June 26.

New to franchising, Tony knew Beans was the right fit for him. “I grew up with a Beans & Brews next to my house and I worked at a local Beans when I was in high school,” Tony recalls. “Beans & Brews was a good fit for me because I have a passion for coffee and Beans is an investment in something I take pride in. In fact, I live next door to the first location that opened in 1993 in Salt Lake. I go there on a regular basis to work and relax. I own one store in Utah that's been open since April of 2021. We plan to open many more wherever we can.”

As Tony prepares for his new store, he says he’s “extremely optimistic to open our first location in Las Vegas! I really look forward to taking on the challenge of being the first Beans & Brews in Las Vegas. I'm very proud to have the opportunity to make the locals aware of our name. I have faith in our brand and in our mission. Our coffee will do the talking.”

What will the high rollers order from Beans? Tony says, “I'm guessing our iced and frozen beverages will be the most popular in Vegas. Vegas is hot year-round compared to Utah! The Mr. B's is always a favorite anywhere you find a Beans & Brews. We also offer plant-based energy drinks now, which is refreshing on a hot day. We’ve got many other beverages and food that will get you through the day.”

A staple in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada, Beans & Brews has available franchise territories across the country for qualified investors. With a focus on delivering quality service and products, coffee is just part of what makes Beans & Brews stand out. Learn more about franchise opportunities with Beans & Brews Coffeehouse.