Beans & Brews Coffeehouse, the rapidly growing coffee franchise known for its High-Altitude Roasting and welcoming vibe, announced the opening of its third store in San Antonio, Texas located at 20821 US HWY 281 S, Suite 102. This new location is the third of 40 locations Brame Holdings plans to open in the greater San Antonio area within the next seven years.

“We’re excited to partner with Brame Holdings and to have the opportunity to bring Beans & Brews’ commitment to quality and community to San Antonio once again,” said Beans & Brews CEO Chad Gretzema.

The newest San Antonio area Beans & Brews is a strong addition to Brame Holdings’ growing portfolio of fast-casual and QSR restaurants. The Texas franchise group is no stranger to franchise success in local Texas markets, the group also partners with Fatburger, Round Table Pizza, and Johnny Rockets.

Beans & Brews stands out for its great coffee, teas, and energy drinks, plus its scratch-made food menu with offerings like avocado toast, paninis, and locally crafted pastries. Beans & Brews unique roasting method at high altitudes in the mountains of Salt Lake City creates a smoother, more intense coffee flavor profile. The new San Antonio location will provide not only this refreshing coffee experience but also the welcoming community-focused approach Beans & Brews is known for.

A staple in Utah, Arizona, Idaho, Nevada and now Texas, Beans & Brews has available franchise territories across the country for qualified investors. With a focus on delivering quality service and products, coffee is just part of what makes Beans & Brews stand out. Learn more about franchise opportunities with Beans & Brews Coffeehouse.