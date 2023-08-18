Beans & Brews Releases New Fall Flavors

Beans & Brews Coffeehouse, the rapidly growing drive-thru coffee franchise known for its High-Altitude Roasting, welcoming vibe, energy drinks, and traditional coffee favorites, unveils enchanting new fall flavors.

Beans & Brews fresh fall favorites are here! Launching August 21, seasonal offerings will include the Pumpkin Pie Fritalia, a hot, iced, or frozen latte with real pumpkin and spices, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with nutmeg and cinnamon; and the Caramel Apple Energy Drink, with sweet, tart, apple flavor blended with or without plant-based energy, and super cream drizzled with rich caramel sauce.

“Customers look forward to our seasonal offerings. We’re really proud to introduce these new fall classics,” says Jeff Laramie, CEO of Beans & Brews. “Be sure to come by your local Beans for our new fall flavors before they’re gone.”

A staple in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada, Beans & Brews has available franchise territories across the country for qualified investors. With a focus on delivering quality service and products, coffee is just part of what makes Beans & Brews stand out. Learn more about franchise opportunities with Beans & Brews Coffeehouse today.