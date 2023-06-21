Beard Papa's Names Akira Okura Chief Operations Officer

Beard Papa's, the rapidly expanding franchise brand with 435 locations worldwide, announced the appointment of Akira Okura as Chief Operations Officer, effective June 20th, 2023. Okura's extensive experience and exceptional talent position him to lead the company's growth and strategic expansion initiatives in the United States.

Okura, formerly CEO of Aguila LLC and previously an executive at Muginoho International from 2004 to 2011 (the parent company of Beard Papa's), expressed his excitement to rejoin the USA team. "I am looking forward to returning to lead the USA team," Okura states. "Beard Papa's USA has a unique business model for growth in the franchise industry. Our proprietary product and quality ingredients give us a competitive advantage over other bakeries in the dessert category."

Notably, Okura played a vital role in introducing Beard Papa's to the USA in 2004 and expanding the store chain to 40 locations within 5 years. His expertise lies in building strategic systems and processes to foster rapid brand expansion.

"We are thrilled to have Akira's experience and knowledge driving our team," comments Mark Nathan, Marketing Director of Beard Papa's USA. "Beard Papa's USA has great products, and our brand is growing quickly. With Akira's expertise, we believe Beard Papa's USA will experience rapid growth and reach more customers with our delicious offerings."

Founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa's began as a small bakery and swiftly became an international sensation, boasting over 435 locations in 15 countries and territories. The renowned Japanese dessert chain specializes in light and airy cream puffs and offers a wide variety of customizable delights.

Presently, Beard Papa's USA operates 38 locations across the United States and plans to open six more locations this year. Under Okura's leadership, the company aims to open 100 new franchises in the next three years, providing franchising opportunities in all 50 states.

With the appointment of Akira Okura as Chief Operations Officer, Beard Papa's USA is confident in its ability to achieve rapid growth, expand its presence, and bring the joy of their world-renowned cream puffs to an even wider customer base.