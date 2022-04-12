Beatnic to Offer Sides for $4.20 on 4/20

Beatnic (formerly By Chloe) will be offering their munchies approved sides for $4.20 on Wednesday April 20th at all locations.

Did you know that swapping out meat for one meal per week saves about 10 bathtubs of water? That means you can enjoy Beatnic’s delicious Buffalo Cauli Poppers, Crispy Cauli Poppers, Balsamic Roasted Brussels, Air Baked Fries, Mac n Cheeze, or Chicky Chicky Tenders, all while making a positive impact on the environment.

Beatnic reimagines deliciously creative vegan food, day in and day out, and is fully plant powered. A destination for vegans and omnivores alike, Beatnic continues to innovate in the category while staying true to the brand's creative, inclusive, and vibrant core values. Beatnic brings awareness to the importance of making healthy food choices while showcasing how exciting it can be!

Additionally, Beatnic is hosting their LOVE YOUR MOTHER EARTH CHALLENGE all month long, encouraging consumers to swap out their meat-based meals for plant-based in honor of Earth Month. The challenge is to eat 4-Beatnic meals this month and get one free! A vegetarian diet produces 2.5 times fewer carbon emissions compared to a meat diet, participating in this challenge will not only help your wallet, but the planet as well. BONUS! For every one person who completes the challenge Beatnic will plant one tree on their behalf through One Tree Planted.