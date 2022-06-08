Beatnic Partners with Local Boxing Club for New 'The Puncher's Chance' Vegan Burger

Vegan restaurant chain Beatnic (formerly by CHLOE.) has joined forces with Overthrow NYC Boxing Club on a limited time, special menu item called the “The Puncher’s Chance” vegan burger.

The burger was named “The Puncher's Chance,” a boxing idiom, as it indicates the improbable, referring to a boxer who is out matched yet still having the capacity to win. The burger is created from a lentil and pea protein patty with onion, tomato, spicy slaw, pickled banana peppers and a tomatillo dressing on a brioche bun, and is available for purchase at Beatnic’s Soho location only - 240 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012 - from June 13th to July 3rd, 2022.

For every one purchase of “The Puncher's Chance,” Beatnic will donate a meal to Overthrow’s community fridge, which is run by non-profit organization called Artists Athletes Activists. Created during the peak of the pandemic, the Overthrow community fridge is NYC’s first plant based fridge sitting in front of their Bleeker Street location - and provides local communities in need with healthy nutrition. In addition, customers who purchase “The Puncher's Chance” will receive one complimentary boxing class at Overthrow.

“We’ve been making donations to Overthrow’s plant-based community fridge throughout the pandemic, so when Overthrow reached out about a burger collab we were thrilled to partner. Our chefs had a blast working with their team to design the perfect burger. “The Puncher’s Chance” is satisfying enough for even the most hardcore athlete, and is also delicious with a bit of heat from the spicy slaw and pickled banana peppers. On behalf of customers, we look forward to donating even more meals to the community fridge in order to support locals in need.” - Catey Mark Meyers, President of Beatnic.

“Overthrow New York started as a counterculture zine in the 70s and today is a home to a unique array of fighters, artists, athletes, and activists all moving culture forward and looking to give back. We are excited to partner with Beatnic to create New York’s best vegan burger -“The Puncher’s Chance” and provide meals for those in need through our network of community fridges. Just like any underdog, all we need is a puncher’s chance.” - Joey Goodwin, Founder/CEO of Overthrow New York Boxing.