Beatnic Releases 'Gobble Gobble' Sandwich to Help Those in Need

In celebration of Thanksgiving, and aligned with World Vegan Month, Beatnic (formerly by CHLOE.) has partnered with New York’s first and largest food rescue organization, City Harvest, to give back and benefit the local community.

By purchasing their ‘Gobble Gobble’ sandwich, available at all Beatnic locations from November 7 until November 27, $1 of proceeds will go on to support City Harvest programming. For the past 40 years, City Harvest has worked to help feed New Yorkers in need by rescuing fresh, nutritious food and delivering it—free of charge—to soup kitchens and food pantries across New York City.

Made with Seitan, Sautéed Kale, Harvest Stuffing, Rosemary Gravy, and Fresh Cranberry Sauce on a Potato Bun, the ‘Gobble Gobble’ is 100% plant based and packed with fiber and antioxidants. Staying innovative throughout the seasons, Beatnic provides their customers creative vegan options that are also festive.

“We’re so excited to be bringing back the Gobble Gobble. It’s our lighter take on all of the Thanksgiving favorites packed into a delicious vegan sandwich,” says Catey Mark Meyers, President of Beatnic. “City Harvest plays a critical role in our local food system, and we are happy to support them in their mission of feeding hungry New Yorkers through the proceeds of the Gobble Gobble.”