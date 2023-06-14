BeaverTails Announces Six Openings in Ontario, Canada

BeaverTails, makers of unique and delicious BeaverTails pastries, announced the official opening of six new locations in Ontario, Canada:

213 Queen St. S., Mississauga

Erin Mills Centre, Mississauga

Toronto Premium Outlets, Halton Hills

1040 Kennedy Circle, Milton

3061 Walkers Line, Burlington

The Boardwalk, Kitchener-Waterloo

Due west of Toronto, Peel Region includes Mississauga and is home to almost 1.2 million people. The Peel Region’s population grew by about 10% between 2011 and 2018.

Further west, Halton Region is home to almost 600,000 people. Despite rapid residential development, the area retains a suburban-rural character that is defined by a high quality-of-life.

Kitchener-Waterloo is about 100 kilometers west of Toronto. A centre for higher learning with a thriving technology sector, it is Canada’s third fastest-growing community.

BeaverTails began its strategy of opening ‘community’ shops – new locations principally in suburban retail plazas – in early 2020. Now, it is making the BeaverTails experience more accessible to people in residential neighborhoods – including the sale of Brownie Pies and Beaver Bites – delicious ‘take-away’ items intended to be shared at home at a later time.

“Building on 45 of years of history, we work hard to keep the BeaverTails brand relevant and appealing to our customers,” says Pino Di loia, CEO, BeaverTails. “Most recently, our ‘community’ shop approach is intended to bring the BeaverTails magic to where our customers live, work and shop.”

BeaverTails ‘destination’ shops, including Grouse Mountain, Banff Avenue, Toronto Waterfront, Mont Tremblant and Cavendish Beach represent the company’s heritage and remain central to its brand. The experience of enjoying BeaverTails treats is often associated with a vacation or an outdoor activity.

“The western GTA and Kitchener-Waterloo are some of the most dynamic regions in Canada. They are fast-growing and prosperous but retain their identities and charm. Expanding our presence within this thriving region was an obvious strategic decision and we are proud to be a part of these vibrant communities,” concludes Pino Di Ioia.

Today, there are 196 BeaverTails points-of-sale in four countries.