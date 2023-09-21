BeaverTails Names Michelle Aboud VP of Marketing

BeaverTails Canada Inc. (“BeaverTails”) announced that Michelle Aboud has joined as Vice President of Marketing. As a key member of the leadership team, Aboud will oversee BeaverTails' marketing and branding efforts and shape communications strategies that will amplify the brand's presence in Canada. She will also support expansion efforts to new markets.

“I'm delighted to welcome Michelle to our senior leadership team. Her experience working with global brands as well as her entrepreneurial spirit was a huge draw for us", says Pino Di Ioia, CEO, BeaverTails. "She is a business-savvy marketer with a deep appreciation for creativity, which makes her uniquely placed to lead our marketing efforts at a very exciting time for our business."

“I'm excited to be joining the ranks of this iconic Canadian brand. BeaverTails has taken a uniquely Canadian product and built a brand that is both fun and nostalgic over the last 45 years. It is well positioned for innovation and growth in the coming years,” said Michelle Aboud. “Marketing will now - more than ever - be an important growth driver and I'm thrilled to be leading those efforts.”

Prior to BeaverTails, Aboud held numerous executive positions including SVP and Managing Director of McCann Montreal where she oversaw general operations and contributed to accounts such as the Royal Canadian Mint, L’Oréal Canada, Nespresso and Export Development Canada. Prior to that, she worked as a consultant on business brand strategy for SMEs and global brands across various industries, including luxury personal care brands such as The Art of Shaving. Aboud was also Partner and Vice-President, Account Services at Bleublancrouge, where she played a senior role with major accounts such as Sephora, Cadillac Fairview, Desjardins and Cineplex.