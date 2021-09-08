Becky Mulligan Joins MOD Pizza as SVP of Operations

MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC announced the appointment of Becky Mulligan to the role of Senior Vice President, Operations, effective immediately. A restaurant industry veteran, she brings to MOD over 25 years of experience at leading brands.

In her new role, Becky will oversee all aspects of operations across 420-plus company-owned-and-operated stores, focusing on continuous improvement of MOD’s operational execution and the development and support of field leadership teams, in order to deliver a consistently exceptional experience to the MOD Squad and customers. She will lead the Field Operations and Operations Excellence teams, as well as manage operational standards for the Company’s 80+ franchise locations. Becky will be based at the Company Support Center in Bellevue, Washington, reporting directly to Scott Svenson, MOD co-founder and CEO.

Becky joins MOD from AB Wellco, where she was Chief Executive Officer, overseeing three culinary brands (The Little Beet, Little Beet Table and Le Pain Quotidien US) currently comprised of 76 locations and three commercial kitchens. Prior to that, Becky spent 16 years at Starbucks Coffee Company excelling in local and regional leadership roles during periods of immense growth. While at Starbucks, she led several key initiatives including mobile order and pay, drive-through innovation, and delivery pilot programs. She also oversaw the Starbucks Mercato food program and created an employee development succession program for top field leaders.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Becky to the MOD team and are excited for her to bring her hands-on approach and impressive track record to our field leadership team,” says Scott Svenson, co-founder and CEO of MOD. “As a true servant leader, Becky will fit in perfectly with our people-first culture, as we double down on our commitment to develop our people in advance of significant growth ahead. We are still in the early chapters of the MOD journey, and Becky is the perfect leader to help us continue to improve our execution to ensure we continue to deliver on our mission to build a brand that helps make a positive social impact in the communities we serve.”

Adds Mulligan, “It has been exciting to watch MOD’s incredible growth over the past several years, and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to contribute to the next chapter of this exciting journey. MOD has not only firmly established itself as the leader in the fast casual pizza category, but as a company committed to creating a truly inclusive workforce that always puts people first. The past 18 months have created dynamic shifts for the restaurant industry along with significant opportunities. I’m excited to help lead MOD towards its very bright future.”

MOD Pizza has more than 500 locations and 10,000-plus team members throughout North America, with plans for continued store growth. The company reported 2020 system-wide sales of $461 million – bolstered by a 275 percent increase in digital revenue over 2019.