With Halloween quickly approaching, Beef-A-Roo announced the upcoming debut of its limited-time Monster Shakes, which will be available at all locations from October 13th – 31st, or while supplies last!

Beef-A-Roo will be stirring up three delicious Monster Shakes this spooky season: Witch’s Caramel Apple Cauldron Shake, Grave Digger Shake, and Cookies and Screams Shake. All 3 Monster Shakes will be offered for just $8.99 at your local Beef-A-Roo location!